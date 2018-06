German investor to sell unwanted A380 superjumbos for parts

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A German investment company said on Tuesday it planned to sell the components of two unwanted Airbus A380 superjumbo jets, in an apparent move to send the world’s largest jetliner to the breakers yard for the first time due to slack demand.

FILE PHOTO: General view shows an Airbus A380 at the final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Dortmund-based Dr Peters Group said it had decided to sell the parts of aircraft returned by Singapore Airlines after failing to negotiate new leases with airlines including British Airways, IranAir and HiFly. It did not say how many jets were involved but said they were spread between two funds.