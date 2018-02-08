Airbus shares fall after warning on A400M provisions

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in European planemaker Airbus fell on Thursday after the company said it was considering increasing a provision for losses on its contract for the troubled A400M military transport plane.

Airbus shares were down around 1 percent in early trade, making it one of the worst performers on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index, which was down 0.3 percent.

Late on Wednesday, Airbus issued a warning over the A400M plane program after its European NATO buyers agreed to negotiate a new delivery schedule and contract terms.

The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced defenses.