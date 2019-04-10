Airbus proposes Rene Obermann as next chairman from 2020

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann attends a news conference to present a joint initiative for encrypted email with United Internet in Berlin August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said it would propose former Deutsche Telekom chief Rene Obermann as its next chairman starting from 2020, completing the shift to what current chairman Denis Ranque called a “new generation of management”.

Obermann was chief executive of Deutsche Telekom from 2006 to 2013. He is currently a managing director of private equity investor Warburg Pincus and had been seen in Berlin as the favorite of the German government for the post.