Airbus ready to boycott suppliers who perform badly

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) warned suppliers on Friday that they risk a group-wide boycott if they fail to come up to standard for one of the group's businesses.

The warning from the chief operating officer of Europe's largest aerospace group follows a series of glitches in the supply chain that delayed aircraft deliveries last year.

"A supplier who is delinquent in Airbus Helicopters for example has no reason to think they can work in Airbus Commercial," Fabrice Bregier told a media briefing.