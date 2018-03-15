FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 3:16 PM / in 18 hours

Airbus to shift employees to Google's G Suite: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus plans to install Google’s G Suite collaboration and productivity software for all 130,000 employees, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

The logo of Airbus is pictured during Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The transition, which will be seen as a blow to Microsoft, will take place over the next 18 months following an internal pilot programme, according to the memo.

Airbus was not immediately available to comment.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has struggled for years to get big businesses to embrace G Suite, its alternative to Microsoft Office, but has begun to make inroads especially with small and medium-sized companies.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Richard Lough

