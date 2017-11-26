FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Airbus set to poach Rolls exec to head jetliner sales - sources
Sections
Featured
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 26, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Exclusive: Airbus set to poach Rolls exec to head jetliner sales - sources

Tim Hepher

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has provisionally tapped the head of Rolls-Royce’s civil engines unit, Eric Schulz, to lead its commercial jetliner sales, after months of uncertainty over who would succeed soon-to-retire John Leahy in one of the industry’s most high-profile posts, three people familiar with the matter said.

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the company's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Eric Schulz, president of the civil engines division at the British engineering firm, has been recommended for the post in a bid to bring in outside blood as the company faces turmoil over the impact of UK and French corruption investigations.

He faced competition from Christian Scherer, chief executive of the turboprop maker ATR, which is jointly owned by Airbus and Italian aerospace firm Leonardo (LDOF.MI).

Scherer, a former strategist and Airbus veteran of 30 years before joining ATR, was seen by many as a leading candidate and enjoys close ties to Chief Executive Tom Enders. But although Scherer has not been linked to the compliance probes, industry sources said the board is insisting on a break with the past.

A final decision will be taken by the Airbus board based on a panel’s decision to put forward one name, that of Schulz.

Airbus and Rolls-Royce declined to comment. Schulz and Scherer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.