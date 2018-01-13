FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 13, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus says in talks to end German Eurofighter investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Saturday it was in talks with Munich prosecutors that could lead to the termination of their investigation into alleged corruption in the sale of Eurofighter combat jets to Austria in 2003.

The investigation is one of several corruption cases facing Europe’s largest aerospace company. In a statement, Airbus did not mention the status of a parallel Austrian investigation into the same arms deal.

    In a separate case, Airbus said that it had been ordered to pay 104 million euros ($126.82 million) after arbitration over alleged breach of contract in the sale of missiles to Taiwan by one of its subsidiaries in 1992.

    A major sale of French arms to Taiwan in that year triggered a series of corruption cases and led to arbitration awards against other French companies.

    ($1 = 0.8201 euros)

    Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
