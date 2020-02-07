Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in A220 passenger jet: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MONTREAL/PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus SE (AIR.PA) is likely to acquire Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet program, two industry sources said on Friday.

A deal for Airbus to buy the 33.58% share in the program was widely expected after Bombardier said in January it was reviewing the stake in the joint venture. While a deal is not finalized, it is expected as soon as next week, ahead of both companies’ earnings on Feb. 13, the sources added. Airbus and Bombardier both declined comment.