February 7, 2020 / 9:00 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Airbus likely to acquire Bombardier's remaining stake in A220 passenger jet: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MONTREAL/PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus SE (AIR.PA) is likely to acquire Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet program, two industry sources said on Friday.

A deal for Airbus to buy the 33.58% share in the program was widely expected after Bombardier said in January it was reviewing the stake in the joint venture. While a deal is not finalized, it is expected as soon as next week, ahead of both companies’ earnings on Feb. 13, the sources added. Airbus and Bombardier both declined comment.

Reporting By Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Diane Craft

