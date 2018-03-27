Ex-Deutsche Telekom boss favourite to be next Airbus chairman: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) chief executive Rene Obermann is the favourite to take over as chairman at European aerospace company Airbus (AIR.PA), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing German government and diplomatic sources.

FILE PHOTO - Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann attends a news conference to present a joint initiative for encrypted email with United Internet in Berlin August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The newspaper said no formal decision had been taken about the post although it said the German and French governments, which each own an 11 percent stake in the company, were agreed that the two countries should divide up the two top jobs.

The board of Airbus said last week it would nominate a new CEO at the end of the year to replace German-born Tom Enders. The main internal candidate is Guillaume Faury, the Frenchman who took over as planemaking boss last month.

Airbus declined to comment.

The mandate of the current chairman - Denis Ranque - runs until the annual general meeting in 2020.

Obermann, who served as CEO of Deutsche Telekom from 2006 to 2013, is a partner at private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Handelsblatt said he was seen as an ideal candidate because he has experience running a company with state involvement, noting he also has an excellent reputation in France, where he was awarded a legion of honour.