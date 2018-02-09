FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Big Story 10
February 9, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Airbus, Sichuan Airlines sign deal for 10 A350-900 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s Sichuan Airlines has signed a deal with Airbus to buy 10 A350-900 widebody jets worth over 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) at list prices, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Friday.

CAAC News, which is affiliated to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, earlier reported that the deal was the largest ever placed by Sichuan Airlines, whose parent is China Southern Airlines.

CAAC did not say whether these were firm orders or options and the Airbus spokeswoman declined to provide more details.

($1 = 6.2961 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.