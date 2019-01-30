Airbus reports breach into its systems after cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen after a flight event presentation in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday said it had detected a cyber attack on its information systems which resulted in a data breach but it said the incident did not affect its commercial operations.

The world’s second-largest aerospace group said that the incident was being investigated and that it had taken actions to beef up security.

“Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe,” the company said.