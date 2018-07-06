FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 6, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus upbeat on prospect for A400M export contract this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European aerospace group Airbus is optimistic that it could sign a contract to export the multination A400M military transport plane before the end of the year, the company’s defense chief said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Flag with Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Airbus Defence and Space Chief Executive Dirk Hoke said the company had been in negotiations with the potential customer for some time, but did not name the potential buyer.

“It looks very promising,” Hoke said, adding that an export customer would be “an important step in order to demonstrate that we can sell the aircraft.”

Hoke said a new Franco-German fighter jet program would provide further growth impulses for the company, and said other nations - including Spain and Britain - could be invited to join the project at a later stage.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.