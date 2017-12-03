FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus's Bregier sees 2017 aircraft deliveries topping 700
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2017 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbus's Bregier sees 2017 aircraft deliveries topping 700

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier said the company still expects to deliver more than 700 aircraft to customers in 2017, a production record, despite delays in deliveries of engines from suppliers, according to an interview in Monday’s Les Echos newspaper.

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the company's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bregier said slightly fewer than 600 aircraft had been delivered by the end of November. “That will require a repeat of the effort made in December 2016, but we’re prepared for that,” he said.

“The technical problems on the new A320 engines are now solved. So we’re hopeful production will ramp up as expected in 2018.”

Asked about rumors of the departure of Airbus CEO Tom Enders, who has faced pressure over the conduct of an internal investigation into inaccuracies in filings with U.S. regulators over arms technology sales, Bregier said:

“Let’s leave the board to take decisions.”

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.