A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 plane sits at the gate at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Friday it has deferred delivery of 10 Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 jets as it orders 10 of the cheaper A330neo long-haul models, confirming a Reuters report.

In a statement, Delta said the 10 previously on order A350 aircraft have been deferred to 2025-26 with certain flexibility rights including the right to convert these orders to A330-900s.