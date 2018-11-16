Delta defers 10 Airbus A350 jets, orders 10 A330neo: sources

Passengers check in at a counter of Delta Air Lines in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) has deferred delivery of 10 Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 jets as it orders 10 of the cheaper A330neo long-haul models, people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters earlier this week reported Delta had emerged as the probable buyer for 10 Airbus A330neo jets worth $3 billion at list prices, attributed by Airbus for now to unidentified buyers.

Industry sources have questioned how far recent A330neo orders represent net new sales for the European giant, saying they could water down some earlier orders for the A350.

Airbus declined comment. Delta was not immediately available for comment.