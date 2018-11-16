Delta says it defers 10 Airbus A350 jets, orders 10 A330neo

Passengers check in at a counter of Delta Air Lines in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

PARIS/CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Friday it deferred delivery of 10 Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 jets and ordered 10 of the cheaper A330neo long-haul models to become the first U.S. airline to operate the next-generation of Airbus aircraft.

The A330neo purchase, first reported by Reuters, is a further endorsement for the slow-selling model worth $3 billion at list prices from an influential buyer, though to Airbus it comes at some expense to the near term backlog of the A350.

In a statement, Delta said the agreement with Airbus and engine maker Rolls-Royce will expand its order of the next-generation widebody jet from 25 to 35.

Under the agreement, Delta said the 10 previously on order A350 aircraft have been deferred to 2025-26 with certain flexibility rights including the right to convert these orders to A330-900s.

“Expanding our A330 order book not only ensures that Delta’s near-to-medium-term widebody needs are taken care of, but also drives our strategic, measured international growth,” said Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West.

Industry sources have questioned how far recent A330neo orders represent net new sales for the European aircraft maker, saying they could water down some earlier orders for the A350.

Atlanta-based Delta currently operates 11 A350-900 aircraft and expects to take delivery of two A350s in 2019 and two in 2020. The carrier said it will retire older Boeing 767s in the years ahead as the aircraft reach the end of their serviceable life cycle.