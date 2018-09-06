FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Airbus no longer in talks to sell Premium Aerotec parts subsidiary: report

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Airbus SE is no longer in talks to sell a part or all of Premium Aerotec, a subsidiary that makes large plane components, a German newspaper reported on Thursday.

Logo of Airbus is seen in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Handelsblatt, citing unnamed sources, said there were “too many operational issues” regarding the sale.

Airbus said in a statement that its long-term objective for Premium Aerotec remains unchanged. “However, we are in no rush with any divestment process,” Airbus said.

Premium Aerotec generates about 2 billion euros ($2.32 billion) in revenue and employs 10,000 people, according to its website. It specializes in large and complex aircraft components for Airbus, Boeing’s B787 Dreamliner, the Eurofighter Typhoon and military transporter A400M

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

