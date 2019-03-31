World News
Two sentenced in German Eurofighter embezzlement trial -prosecutors

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two suspects who pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement in the sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria were handed suspended jail terms by a Munich court, prosecutors in the city said on Friday.

They were sentenced on charges of embezzlement and aiding and abetting embezzlement, a spokeswoman said, adding that proceedings against other individuals had been halted, either because they had paid fines or because they faced equivalent in Austria.

Among those sentenced was a former Airbus manager, she said.

German prosecutors last year ordered Eurofighter parent company Airbus to pay 81.25 million euros ($91.24 million) to settle one of two investigations into alleged corruption surrounding the sale of Eurofighter jets - known as Typhoon in Britain - to Austria in 2003.

