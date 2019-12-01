Business News
December 1, 2019 / 2:56 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Airbus dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has dismissed 16 employees without notice in relation to an investigation into the potential misuse of client documents, a spokesman for the group said on Sunday, confirming a newspaper report.

Munich prosecutors launched the investigation in September after the company notified the authorities about potential irregularities involving the documents, which relate to two German procurement deals. [nL5N2695FU]

German weekly Welt am Sonntag first reported the dismissal of the 16 employees.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Clarke

