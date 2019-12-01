Airbus dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has dismissed 16 employees without notice in relation to an investigation into the potential misuse of client documents, a spokesman for the group said on Sunday, confirming a newspaper report.
Munich prosecutors launched the investigation in September after the company notified the authorities about potential irregularities involving the documents, which relate to two German procurement deals. [nL5N2695FU]
German weekly Welt am Sonntag first reported the dismissal of the 16 employees.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Clarke