German government: In talks with Airbus about 600 million euros in A380 loans

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Monday said it was in talks with Airbus about 600 million euros ($680.10 million) in outstanding loans for developing the A30 superjumbo jet, which Airbus now plans to scrap.

A spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry confirmed the value of the outstanding loans, first reported by Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain, but said it was premature to discuss how the issue would be resolved.

“We are analysing the consequences and discussing the issue with the company,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.