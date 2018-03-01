FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
March 1, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Germany would not oppose suitable French candidate as Airbus CEO: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government would not oppose a suitable French candidate to replace Tom Enders as chief executive of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) when his term expires in 2019, German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday.

    Zypries told reporters it would be difficult for Germany, which holds a stake in the company, to block a French candidate after years of having Enders, a German citizen, at the helm.

    “The most important thing is that it is someone who is qualified,” Zypries adding: “The competition in America is not sleeping.”

    Enders announced in December he would not seek a new mandate when his term expires in 2019.

    Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.