Airbus CEO slams UK government divisions over Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Airbus (AIR.PA) on Friday deplored divisions within the UK government over plans to withdraw from the European Union and reiterated concerns over the impact on aerospace jobs.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders waits to visit final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Speaking at an annual company media briefing being held hours before a crucial UK ministerial meeting on Brexit, Chief Executive Tom Enders said the UK government has “no clue or at least consensus on how to execute Brexit without severe harm”.

He defended the company’s decision to issue warnings over the potential impact of Brexit after the move was criticized by at least one UK cabinet minister.

In June, Airbus issued its strongest warning yet over the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying a withdrawal without a deal would force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of British jobs at risk.