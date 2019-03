FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen on a flag at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - European aircraft maker Airbus Tuesday said it booked an order for 21 helicopters from U.S.-based Air Medical Group Holdings.

The order consists of a mix of single-engine H125 and twin-engine H135 helicopters, Airbus said.

Deliveries are planned over three years beginning in 2019.