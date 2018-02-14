Airbus names Safran executive as head of helicopter unit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday it has appointed Bruno Even as head of its helicopter division, effective from April 1.

Even, 49, was CEO of the helicopter engines business at Safran (SAF.PA), and succeeds Guillaume Faury, who is moving to become president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Airbus Helicopters has suffered from a slowdown in orders in recent years due to a downturn in the oil and gas sector, one of its main customers, and expects deliveries in 2018 to be roughly on a par with last year.

Even will also have to redefine the X6 heavy helicopter, which has suffered technological challenges and which Faury said last month would likely turn out differently than originally envisaged.

Airbus Group is due to report its 2017 results on Thursday.