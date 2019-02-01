IAG's Walsh says Airbus needs to be more aggressive on price to sell A380s

FILE PHOTO - Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus will have to set a cheaper price for its A380 if it wants to sell more of them, IAG CEO Willie Walsh said on Friday, after Reuters reported that Emirates could switch some orders for the world’s largest jetliner.

Dubai’s Emirates is exploring switching A380 orders to the smaller A350 in a move raising new doubts about the future of Europe’s iconic superjumbo, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

“We’re delighted to have the aircraft. It works extremely well... (but) I’ve been very clear with Airbus that if they want to sell the aircraft, they’re going to have to be very aggressive on the price,” Walsh said at a Oneworld event in London, adding the airlines group might consider some additional aircraft if the price was right.