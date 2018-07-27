Luxembourg orders two Airbus military helicopters

BERLIN (Reuters) - The government of Luxembourg has ordered two Airbus H145M light helicopters for military and security missions, as well as training and support, the company said on Friday.

The twin-engine, multipurpose helicopters will be delivered before the end of 2019 and should enter service in early 2020, Airbus said. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Airbus said the Luxembourg helicopters would be equipped with a hoist, camera, search light and advanced communications systems, and a light armor protection kit could be added later.

The H145M helicopter was first delivered to Germany in 2015, and has since been ordered by Hungary, Thailand and Serbia, Airbus said. The Luxembourg orders bring total orders for the H145M to 51, a spokesman said.

The company also sold over 400 of an earlier model, the EC145, or Lakota, to the U.S. Army, he added, and additional orders were possible.

Airbus said the new H145M aircraft already in use had a mission readiness of 95 percent, far higher than the readiness rates of older helicopter models.