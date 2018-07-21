FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbus CEO says eyes merger of its, BAE's jet fighter units: Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Airbus (AIR.PA) said he was open to a merger of his firm’s jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems (BAES.L), the Sunday Times reported.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders waits to visit final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Tom Enders was quoted as saying it was time to “seriously look at consolidating and coalescing efforts eventually to one” and that “there’s just no room for three different programs, not even for two”.

His comments raise the prospect of a pan-European military aircraft firm to compete with the United States.

Airbus and BAE Systems were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by John Stonestreet

