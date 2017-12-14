FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus planemaking chief Bregier to step down: sources
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Business
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 7:48 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Airbus planemaking chief Bregier to step down: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Operating Officer and planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier is expected to step down following a board meeting on Thursday to tackle management tensions at the aerospace group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO - Fabrice Bregier applauds after the maiden flight of the Airbus A350-1000 in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bregier, who is in Asia visiting customers, could not be reached for comment.

    Bregier, 56, is credited with stabilizing industrial problems at the world’s second largest planemaker and overseeing a number of market breakthroughs but has been embroiled in a long-running power battle with Chief Executive Tom Enders.

    The sources said Frenchman Bregier had sought a public expression of confidence from the French government, mirroring recent backing from Berlin for German-born Enders, in a row over responsibilities but had failed to secure such a commitment.

    Airbus and the French government declined to comment.

    Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Laurence Frost

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.