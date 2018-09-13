FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Christian Scherer appointed Airbus chief commercial officer

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said in a statement it had appointed Christian Scherer as Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Eric Schulz, who has decided to leave the company for personal reasons.

A logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the company's delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Scherer, 56, will start his new assignment with immediate effect and will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders.

Reuters earlier reported that Schulz, recruited from engine maker Rolls-Royce nine months ago to oversee the battle for jetliner sales against Boeing, was expected to resign his position.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Sarah White

