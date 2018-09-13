Exclusive: Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz expected to quit - sources

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz, recruited from engine maker Rolls-Royce nine months ago to oversee the battle for jetliner sales against Boeing, is expected to resign his position, three people familiar with the matter said.

Logo of Airbus is seen as an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane prepares to take off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Airbus faces a slowdown in sales and is also battling against delays and reliability problems with engines that have left the Frenchman increasingly frustrated, the people said.

Schulz may cite personal reasons should the move be confirmed, the people said.

Airbus declined to comment.

Schulz could not be reached for comment.