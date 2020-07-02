Germany can prevent job losses by supporting Airbus: CEO to Spiegel

FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus could save 2,000 of the 5,100 jobs it is due to cut in Germany if the government helps it by extending a short-time work programme and supporting its research into hydrogen-fueled propulsion, its boss told Spiegel magazine.

“We think that up to 500 jobs could be saved if the government supported us for example our programme to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft,” Guillaume Faury told the magazine on Thursday.

Extending to 24 months a government programme designed to stem job losses by putting employees on shorter working hours, with the government partially compensating for lost salary, could save a further 1,500 jobs, he added.

Talks were already underway to that end, he said.