Business News
July 2, 2020 / 6:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany can prevent job losses by supporting Airbus: CEO to Spiegel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus could save 2,000 of the 5,100 jobs it is due to cut in Germany if the government helps it by extending a short-time work programme and supporting its research into hydrogen-fueled propulsion, its boss told Spiegel magazine.

“We think that up to 500 jobs could be saved if the government supported us for example our programme to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft,” Guillaume Faury told the magazine on Thursday.

Extending to 24 months a government programme designed to stem job losses by putting employees on shorter working hours, with the government partially compensating for lost salary, could save a further 1,500 jobs, he added.

Talks were already underway to that end, he said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below