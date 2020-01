Airbus sales chief says no need to cut production of A330neo

FILE PHOTO: Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, speaks during a news conference for the delivery of the first Fiji Airways A350 XWB airliner at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) sees enough demand for its wide-bodied A330neo passenger jet to keep production stable, Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told Reuters on Wednesday.

With some airlines seen unlikely to take delivery of all the jets they have ordered, there has been speculation Airbus would have to trim production of the latest version of its most profitable long-range jet despite a recent flurry of new sales.

“Considering the demand I see on the A330neo I see no need to cut production levels,” Scherer told Reuters on the sidelines of an Air Canada (AC.TO) event in Montreal.

“Production is stable on the A330.”

Last year, Airbus secured 99 firm orders for the A330neo including 40 to an unidentified buyer in December.

Scherer said Airbus is also progressing toward reducing costs on its smallest jet, the A220. The company is targeting a double-digit percentage reduction in production costs.