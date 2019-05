FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

TOULOUSE (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury hinted on Tuesday at the launch of a more powerful new A321 jet, saying the planemaker’s current A321LR was the world’s longest-range single-aisle jet “for the moment.”

Industry sources have said Airbus is already marketing a longer-range version called “A321XLR,” with an official announcement expected at next month’s Paris Airshow.