FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday its Airbus Helicopters unit had signed an order for six H135 military training helicopters from the Royal Thai Air Force.

Airbus said in a statement the order would bring the Royal Thai Air Force’s Airbus fleet to 18 units.