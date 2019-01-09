Airbus plane-making chief says factory problems easing after delays

FILE PHOTO: Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, delivers a speech during the delivery of the first A330neo commercial passenger aircraft for TAP Air Portugal airline at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON (Reuters) - The industrial situation in Airbus aircraft factories is returning to normal after a series of delays, the company’s plane-making chief said on Wednesday.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Guillaume Faury told reporters that Airbus no longer faces a queue of semi-finished jets waiting for engines, in a turnaround from delays caused by a shortfall in the delivery of engines in the last two years.

Airbus expects aircraft deliveries to be more spread out this year than they were in 2017 and 2018, which saw a sprint in deliveries toward the end of the year. Nonetheless, there will continue to be some imbalance in deliveries between the first and second half this year, he said.