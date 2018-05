PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said it booked orders for 68 A320 and A330 family jetliners during April, taking net orders for the first four months of the year to 86 aircraft.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The European aircraft maker said it delivered 172 aircraft during the January-April period, including 25 A350 aircraft.