Business News
January 7, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

China's ICBC firms up order for 80 Airbus jets: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Airbus airplanes are parked near the Airbus A320 family final assembly line in Tianjin, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

PARIS (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing has firmed up an order for 80 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320-family jets worth $8.8 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Monday.

The move is part of a buying spree from Asian lessors in the final hours of 2018 as Japanese-owned SMBC Aviation reached agreement for some 65 Airbus jets and Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing (CALC) ordered 50 737 MAX from Boeing (BA.N).

Airbus declined comment. ICBC was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below