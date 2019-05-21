Airbus' programs chief: trade tensions could impact customers

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Airbus’ programs chief said trade tensions could impact customers, although the sales chief at the European planemaker said its market remained “quite positive” and less dependent upon economic cycles than before.

“The market remains quite positive,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said at a media event in Toulouse.

Worries about a trade war between the United States and China have rattled financial markets this month.

Last week, global airlines body IATA said it expected that increasing trade tensions and higher costs would mean a cut in 2019 industry profit forecasts.