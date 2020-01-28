Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with France, Britain, U.S.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus SE (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to reach a settlement with French, British and U.S. authorities regarding a probe into allegations of bribery and corruption.

“Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities,” Airbus said in a statement.

“These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”). They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator,” it added.

Airbus said it could not comment on precise details regarding its talks with the investigating authorities. The Financial Times earlier reported that Airbus could pay out huge sums to reach the settlement.

Airbus has been investigated by French and British authorities over suspected corruption dating back over a decade. It has also faced investigations in the United States over suspected violations of export controls.