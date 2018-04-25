FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to increase production of single-aisle A320-family aircraft to 63 a month, a company spokesman said, confirming press reports.

Flag with Airbus logo is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The production increase, first reported by France’s La Tribune, will take effect in 2019, accelerating previous plans to lift output to 60 aircraft a month over the same period.

The plans were unveiled to suppliers in a letter earlier this month.

    Over the longer term, Airbus is studying plans to raise output of its best-selling jet family to as high as 75 aircraft a month, a source familiar with the company’s planning said.

    Currently, Airbus is producing 55 a month, the source added.

    Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has spoken of proposals to raise production to 70 a month over an undefined period, reflecting rising air travel and strong commercial jet demand.

    Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
