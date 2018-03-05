FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 5, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Germany tells Airbus to behave responsibly after job cut report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus must take responsible decisions, Germany said on Monday after a French magazine reported that Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to move or cut 3,600 jobs due to a decline in production rates of the A380 and A400M planes.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured during Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

    A spokesman for the economy ministry declined to comment on the report but said in general, Airbus must take responsible decisions and act responsibly toward its factory locations.

    The report in Challenges magazine had said factories in Bremen and Augsburg would be the focus of talks, alongside others in Spain and Britain, and those in Hamburg and Stade could also be affected.

    Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.