Airbus plans to cut jobs right across its UK operation: union

FILE PHOTO: A general view outside the Airbus factory in Broughton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Plans by Airbus to cut 1,700 UK jobs will affect its operations across Britain including its two biggest factories, the Unite union said on Tuesday, as it re-iterated a call for government support for the sector.

Airbus earlier on Tuesday said it would cut 1,700 UK jobs. Unite said 1,116 manufacturing jobs would be lost, with Airbus’ largest UK factories in North Wales and Bristol affected, along with 611 office based jobs.

“This is yet another act of industrial vandalism and a terrible insult to our incredible UK workforce who deserve so much better from our government,” Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said.

“Over the weeks of this crisis, this country’s aerospace jobs have gone hand over fist yet not one word of support or act of assistance has been forthcoming from the government... The prime minister and his team must step up to the plate.”