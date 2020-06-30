Airbus CEO warns staff against nationalism, crisis could worsen

FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus warned staff on Tuesday the economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus epidemic could still get worse, after the group unveiled plans to cut 15,000 jobs across Europe.

In a letter to staff, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury urged them to avoid descending back into nationalism, which has plagued the Franco-German-led company in the past as workers battle for jobs.

Airbus earlier unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry.