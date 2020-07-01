Airbus HR chief says job cut target could be reduced

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Elancourt, near Paris, France, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Airbus’ (AIR.PA) job cut target could be reduced depending on part-time working agreements or government research funding, the European planemaker’s human resources officer said on Tuesday.

Airbus said on Monday it would cut 15,000 jobs in Europe in a restructuring after a 40% slump in its 55 billion euro ($61.8 billion) jet business, sparking concerns about compulsory redundancies in France where it has its headquarters.

“That figure might not be the definite figure as solutions may be found (to help save jobs)”, Thierry Baril told reporters in Toulouse.