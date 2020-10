FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA CEO Guillaume Faury on Thursday stood by the planemaker's newly released quarterly cash guidance despite a new lockdown announced overnight in France, where it is based.

Faury told reporters the forecast for cash breakeven in the fourth quarter, issued with third-quarter earnings earlier on Thursday, “reflects the situation as we see it today”.