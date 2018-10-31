Airbus in talks to unjam some HNA, Emirates deliveries: sources

A logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the company's delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Airbus faces new headaches delivering A330s to airlines tied to China’s HNA Group amid scarce financing and is in separate talks with Emirates over the timing of undelivered A380 superjumbos as it tries to soften the decline of two key long-haul models.

Industry sources pinpointed the unrelated problems as the reasons for commercial “challenges” disclosed by Airbus on Wednesday. The planemaker said with quarterly earnings that it hoped to resolve unidentified commercial issues surrounding the current-generation A330ceo and the A380 superjumbo by end-year.