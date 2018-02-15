Airbus says U.S. seeks information on UK/French corruption case

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Thursday it had been asked to supply information to U.S. authorities about conduct at the center of a UK and French probe into the use of middlemen in jetliner sales, potentially drawing the United States into the corruption case.

Airbus said in a note with its accounts that it was co-operating closely with U.S. authorities in coordination with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office and France’s PNF financial police, which are investigating allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the group’s civil aircraft activities.

“As part of Airbus’ engagement with the U.S. authorities, the latter have requested information relating to conduct forming part of the SFO/PNF investigation that could fall within U.S. jurisdiction,” Airbus said.

In a separate case, Airbus had said in October that it had reported inaccuracies in filings to U.S. regulators under a part of U.S. arms exports controls governing the use of commissions.