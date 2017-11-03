FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus sales chief says to stay on until successor is found
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2017 / 2:04 PM / in a few seconds

Airbus sales chief says to stay on until successor is found

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Airbus’ (AIR.PA) long-serving sales chief John Leahy plans to stay on until a successor is found, with a decision expected within the next week or so, he told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus Chief Operating Officer-Customers John Leahy attends the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2017. Picture taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Reuters reported on Thursday that Airbus has embarked on a fresh search for a sales chief and that Leahy’s deputy, Kiran Rao, had confirmed he would not be running for the post.

“I will stay until we have a successor on board. I‘m not going to walk out the door after all these years at Airbus,” Leahy said, speaking after Airbus delivered Emirates’ 100th A380 jet.

He said he had spoken with Airbus Group CEO Tom Enders on Thursday evening and that Enders was “determined to make a decision within the next week or something”, with one leading internal and one leading external candidate in the race.

Leahy was initially preparing to retire in September but said Enders had asked him to stay on until the end of the year, because a lot of things were happening, such as the deal to take a majority stake in the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CSeries program.

Leahy added he expected the new manager to be on board by the end of the year, so that he could hand over in January or February.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.