Airbus shares fall on report of missing A320neo delivery goal

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) shares fell on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that the European planemaker would miss its delivery target for Pratt & Whitney-powered (UTX.N) A320neo narrow-body jets this year.

A branded sign is seen at the entrance to Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Airbus was down 3 percent in early session trading, among the worst-performing stocks on Paris' benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

Airbus expects to deliver 30 to 40 fewer of the aircraft than previously anticipated, Bloomberg reported, citing a source who declined to be identified due to confidentiality agreements.

Asked to comment on the report, an Airbus spokesman replied that Airbus was sticking to its overall forecast for deliveries of around 800 planes in general for 2018.