FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 2, 2018 / 7:09 AM / in an hour

Airbus shares fall on report of missing A320neo delivery goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) shares fell on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that the European planemaker would miss its delivery target for Pratt & Whitney-powered (UTX.N) A320neo narrow-body jets this year.

A branded sign is seen at the entrance to Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Airbus was down 3 percent in early session trading, among the worst-performing stocks on Paris' benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

Airbus expects to deliver 30 to 40 fewer of the aircraft than previously anticipated, Bloomberg reported, citing a source who declined to be identified due to confidentiality agreements.

Asked to comment on the report, an Airbus spokesman replied that Airbus was sticking to its overall forecast for deliveries of around 800 planes in general for 2018.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.